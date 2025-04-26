Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    പ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാം ഭീ​ക​രാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം: ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ആ​ദ​രാ​ഞ്ജ​ലി

    പ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാം ഭീ​ക​രാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം: ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ആ​ദ​രാ​ഞ്ജ​ലി
    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാം ഭീ​ക​രാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി മെ​ഴു​കു​തി​രി തെ​ളി​യി​ച്ച് ആ​ദ​രാ​ഞ്ജ​ലി അ​ര്‍പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: പ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാം രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വേ​ദ​ന​യാ​ണ്; രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​നേ​റ്റ മു​റി​വാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന​റി​യി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ലെ ഭീ​ക​രാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി ആ​ദ​രാ​ഞ്ജ​ലി​ക​ൾ അ​ര്‍പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഭീ​ക​ര​വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ​യും മെ​ഴു​കു​തി​രി തെ​ളി​യി​ച്ചു മ​ര​ണ​പെ​ട്ട​വ​രോ​ടു​ള്ള ആ​ദ​ര​വും രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് സെ​ന്‍ട്ര​ല്‍ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഹൈ​ദ​ര്‍ ചു​ങ്ക​ത്ത​റ പ്ര​തി​ഞ്ജ ചൊ​ല്ലി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ത്തു.

