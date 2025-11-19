Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 8:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 8:42 AM IST

    തടവുകാർ നിർമിക്കുന്ന ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ ഓൺലൈൻ വിൽപന ആരംഭിച്ചു

    തടവുകാർ നിർമിക്കുന്ന ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ ഓൺലൈൻ വിൽപന ആരംഭിച്ചു
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ ജ​യി​ൽ ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി വി​ൽ​പ​ന ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൂം ​ആ​പ് വ​ഴി വാ​ങ്ങാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    ആ​പ് സ്റ്റോ​ർ, ഗൂ​ഗ്ൾ പ്ലേ, ​ആ​പ് ഗാ​ല​റി എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യാം.

    TAGS:prisonersproductsonline sales
