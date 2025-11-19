തടവുകാർ നിർമിക്കുന്ന ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ ഓൺലൈൻ വിൽപന ആരംഭിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 8:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 8:42 AM IST
തടവുകാർ നിർമിക്കുന്ന ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുടെ ഓൺലൈൻ വിൽപന ആരംഭിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Online sales of products made by prisoners have begun
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിൽ ജയിൽ തടവുകാർ നിർമിക്കുന്ന ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ ഓൺലൈനായി വിൽപന ആരംഭിച്ചതായി ഖത്തർ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ സൂം ആപ് വഴി വാങ്ങാവുന്നതാണ്.
ആപ് സ്റ്റോർ, ഗൂഗ്ൾ പ്ലേ, ആപ് ഗാലറി എന്നിവയിൽനിന്ന് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാം.
