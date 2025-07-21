Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 21 July 2025 11:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2025 11:20 AM IST

    ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗം

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് കോ​ട്ട​യം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് കോ​ട്ട​യം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗ​വും പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന​യും തു​മാ​മ ഭാ​ര​ത് ടേ​സ്റ്റ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് കോ​ട്ട​യം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മാ​ത്തു​ക്കു​ട്ടി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​മീ​ർ ഏ​റാ​മ​ല മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.വി​വി​ധ ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജോ​മോ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബി​ജു ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:meetingGulf NewsQatar NewsOICC INCASOmmen Chandy Memorial
    News Summary - Ommen Chandy Memorial Meeting
