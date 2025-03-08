Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 8 March 2025 11:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 March 2025 11:46 AM IST

    ലോ​ക​ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നൊ​രു​ങ്ങാ​ൻ ഇ​മാ​നെ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ

    ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സ് ജേ​താ​വ് ഇ​മാ​നെ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ് ആ​സ്പ​യ​റി​ൽ പ​രി​ശീ​ലി​ക്കും
    imane khelif
    ഇ​മാ​നെ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ്

    ദോ​ഹ: പാ​രി​സ് ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സി​ലെ ബോ​ക്സി​ങ് റി​ങ്ങി​ൽ വി​വാ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും എ​തി​രാ​ളി​ക​ളെ​യും ഇ​ടി​ച്ചി​ട്ട് സ്വ​ർ​മ​ണി​ഞ്ഞ അ​ൽ​ജീ​രി​യ​ൻ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ താ​രം ഇ​മാ​നെ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ​ത്തി.

    ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ലി​വ​ർ​പൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ലോ​ക ബോ​ക്സി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​നു​ള്ള ത​യാ​റെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​ൽ​ജീ​രി​യ​ൻ ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സ് ജേ​താ​വ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ആ​സ്പ​യ​ർ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ൽ ഈ ​മാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​നം വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​മെ​ന്ന് ഇ​മാ​നെ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ് വാ​ർ​ത്ത​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    qatar​Imane Khelif
