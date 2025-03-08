Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 8 March 2025 11:46 AM IST
Updated On 8 March 2025 11:46 AM IST
ലോക പോരാട്ടത്തിനൊരുങ്ങാൻ ഇമാനെ ഖത്തറിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Olympic champion Imane Khelif trains in Doha
ദോഹ: പാരിസ് ഒളിമ്പിക്സിലെ ബോക്സിങ് റിങ്ങിൽ വിവാദങ്ങളെയും എതിരാളികളെയും ഇടിച്ചിട്ട് സ്വർമണിഞ്ഞ അൽജീരിയൻ സൂപ്പർ താരം ഇമാനെ ഖലീഫ് പരിശീലനത്തിനായി ഖത്തറിലെത്തി.
ഈ വർഷം ലിവർപൂളിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ലോക ബോക്സിങ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിനുള്ള തയാറെടുപ്പുകളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് അൽജീരിയൻ ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് ജേതാവ് ഖത്തർ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. ആസ്പയർ അക്കാദമിയിൽ ഈ മാസം അവസാനം വരെയാണ് പരിശീലനമെന്ന് ഇമാനെ ഖലീഫ് വാർത്തസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
