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Madhyamam
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    ദോഹയില്‍ പ്രവാസി നിര്യാതയായി

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    ദോഹയില്‍ പ്രവാസി നിര്യാതയായി
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    ദോഹ: ടോസ്റ്റ് മാസ്‌റ്റേര്‍സ് ഇന്റര്‍നാഷണലിലെ സജീവ സാന്നിധ്യവും മെറ്റ് ലൈഫ് ജീവനക്കാരിയുമായിരുന്ന ശ്വേത രഘുരാമന്‍ ദോഹയില്‍ നിര്യാതയായി. 31 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. ഖത്തര്‍ പ്രവാസികളായിരുന്ന രഘുരാമന്റെയും നിര്‍മല രഘുരാമന്റെയും മകളാണ്.

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