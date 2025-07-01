Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2025 10:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2025 10:32 AM IST

    ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ വ​ട​ക്കു​ പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ വ​ട​ക്കു​ പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന്

    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പൊ​ടി​പ​ട​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നും ദൃ​ശ്യ​പ​ര​ത കു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​കും. പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar Newswindsweather newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - North-westerly winds likely from Wednesday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X