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നോബിൾ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപകർക്ക് പുരസ്കാരംtext_fields
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News Summary - Noble International School Teachers Receive ICC Award
ദോഹ: ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയുടെ കീഴിലുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ കൾച്ചറൽ സെന്റർ (ഐ.സി.സി) സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച അധ്യാപക ആദരവ് ചടങ്ങിൽ നോബിൾ ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ സ്കൂളിലെ അധ്യാപകരായ കെ.പി. പ്രവീൺ, ഷാജിത ഉമ്മർ എന്നിവർക്ക് പുരസ്കാരം. ഐ.സി.സിയിൽ നടന്നചടങ്ങിൽ മികച്ച അധ്യാപകർക്കുള്ള പുരസ്കാരം ഇരുവരും ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി.
അംഗീകാരം നേടിയ അധ്യാപകരെ നോബിൾ ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ സ്കൂൾ ഡയറക്ടർ ബോർഡ് പ്രതിനിധികൾ, പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഡോ. ഷിബു അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ്, വൈസ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ തുടങ്ങിയവർ അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു. വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ രംഗത്ത് നൽകിയ സമർപ്പണത്തിനും സംഭാവനകൾക്കും ആശംസകൾ നേരുകയും ചെയ്തു.
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