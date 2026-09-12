Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    നോബിൾ ഇന്‍റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപകർക്ക് പുരസ്കാരം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നോബിൾ ഇന്‍റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപകർക്ക് പുരസ്കാരം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നോബിൾ ഇന്‍റർനാഷണൽ സ്കൂളിലെ അധ്യാപകൻ കെ.പി. പ്രവീൺ ഐ.സി.സിയുടെ ആദരവ് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങുന്നു

    ദോഹ: ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയുടെ കീഴിലുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ കൾച്ചറൽ സെന്‍റർ (ഐ.സി.സി) സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച അധ്യാപക ആദരവ് ചടങ്ങിൽ നോബിൾ ഇന്‍റർനാഷണൽ സ്കൂളിലെ അധ്യാപകരായ കെ.പി. പ്രവീൺ, ഷാജിത ഉമ്മർ എന്നിവർക്ക് പുരസ്കാരം. ഐ.സി.സിയിൽ നടന്നചടങ്ങിൽ മികച്ച അധ്യാപകർക്കുള്ള പുരസ്കാരം ഇരുവരും ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി.

    അംഗീകാരം നേടിയ അധ്യാപകരെ നോബിൾ ഇന്‍റർനാഷണൽ സ്കൂൾ ഡയറക്ടർ ബോർഡ്‌ പ്രതിനിധികൾ, പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഡോ. ഷിബു അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ്, വൈസ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ തുടങ്ങിയവർ അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു. വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ രംഗത്ത് നൽകിയ സമർപ്പണത്തിനും സംഭാവനകൾക്കും ആശംസകൾ നേരുകയും ചെയ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Noble International School Teachers Receive ICC Award
    Next Story
    X