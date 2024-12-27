Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightപു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷം;...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 9:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 9:00 AM IST

    പു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷം; ലു​സൈ​ലി​ൽ വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടും ഡ്രോ​ൺ ഷോ​യും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷം; ലു​സൈ​ലി​ൽ വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടും ഡ്രോ​ൺ ഷോ​യും
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​കാ​ൻ ലു​സൈ​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ്. പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രം പി​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 31ന് ​രാ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡി​ൽ വ​ർ​ണ​വി​സ്മ​യം തീ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടും ഡ്രോ​ൺ ഷോ​യും ഡി.​ജെ പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​വും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റു​മെ​ന്ന് ലു​സൈ​ൽ സി​റ്റി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FireworksQatar NewsdroneNew Year 2025
    News Summary - New Year Fireworks and drone show in Lucille
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X