Madhyamam
    Qatar
    12 Dec 2024 6:56 AM GMT
    12 Dec 2024 6:56 AM GMT

    സൗ ം’ ആ​പ്പി​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ന​മ്പ​ർ പ്ലേ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ

    sooum
    ദോ​ഹ: ‘സൗ ം’ ​ആ​പ് വ​ഴി ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ന​മ്പ​ർ പ്ലേ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നൊ​രു​ങ്ങി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക്കി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലാ​ണ് സൗം ​ആ​പ് വ​ഴി ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​മാ​യ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 18ന് ​പു​തി​യ ന​മ്പ​ർ പ്ലേ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള വാ​ഹ​ന ഉ​ട​മ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ സൗം ​മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ആ​പ്പി​ലെ ‘ഷോ ​ഇ​ന്റ​റ​സ്റ്റ്’ വി​ൻ​ഡോ വ​ഴി ബു​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്യാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

