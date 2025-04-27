Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 27 April 2025 8:50 AM IST
    date_range 27 April 2025 8:50 AM IST

    കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​തി​യ മെ​ട്രോ ലി​ങ്ക് എം 144 ​ബ​സ് മ​ദീ​ന ഖ​ലീ​ഫ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തും

    പു​തി​യ ലി​ങ്ക് ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സി​ന്റെ റൂ​ട്ട്

    ദോ​ഹ: ​ദോ​ഹ മെ​ട്രോ കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​ദീ​ന ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ താ​മ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ ലി​ങ്ക് ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സി​ന് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​കും.

    എം 144 ​ന​മ്പ​ർ ബ​സാ​ണ് കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് പു​തു​താ​യി സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. നോ​ർ​ത്ത് മ​ദീ​ന ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​ക്ക് പു​റ​മെ, ദ​ഹ്ൽ അ​ൽ ഹ​മാം, ഉം ​ല​ഖ്ബ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളെ ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചാ​കും സ​ർ​വി​സ്. ത​വാ​ർ മാ​ൾ, ലാ​ൻ​ഡ്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് മാ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വ്യാ​പാ​ര സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന വി​ധ​മാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സ്.

    News Summary - New Metro Link M144 bus from Corniche to Madinah Khalifa areas will operate from today
