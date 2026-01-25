Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jan 2026 12:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2026 12:37 PM IST

    അ​ബു ഹ​മൂ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ മെ​ട്രോ ബ​സ് സർവിസ്

    അ​ബു ഹ​മൂ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ മെ​ട്രോ ബ​സ് സർവിസ്
    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ സു​ഡാ​ൻ മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ എ​ക്സി​റ്റ് 1ൽ ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ബു ഹ​മൂ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ ബ​സ് റൂ​ട്ട് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് ദോ​ഹ മെ​ട്രോ.

    എം 318 ​മെ​ട്രോ ലി​ങ്ക് ഇ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി. പ്ര​ധാ​ന വാ​ണി​ജ്യ-​താ​മ​സ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ജാ​സിം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യം, ​ദാ​റു​സ്സ​ലാം മാ​ൾ, ​സൂ​ഖ് അ​ൽ ബ​ല​ദി, ​അ​ൽ ജ​സീ​റ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി, ​മാ​മൂ​റ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ് എ​ന്നീ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ​ഈ ​സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ഫീ​ഡ​ർ ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ​ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​കും.

    TAGS:gulfnewsqatar​gulfnewsmalayalam
