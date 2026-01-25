Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 Jan 2026 12:37 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jan 2026 12:37 PM IST
അബു ഹമൂറിലേക്ക് പുതിയ മെട്രോ ബസ് സർവിസ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - New Metro Bus Service to Abu Hamour
Listen to this Article
ദോഹ: അൽ സുഡാൻ മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷൻ എക്സിറ്റ് 1ൽ നിന്ന് അബു ഹമൂറിലേക്ക് പുതിയ ബസ് റൂട്ട് ആരംഭിച്ച് ദോഹ മെട്രോ.
എം 318 മെട്രോ ലിങ്ക് ഇന്നുമുതൽ സർവിസ് നടത്തുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വാർത്തക്കുറിപ്പിൽ വിശദമാക്കി. പ്രധാന വാണിജ്യ-താമസകേന്ദ്രങ്ങളായ ജാസിം ബിൻ ഹമദ് സ്റ്റേഡിയം, ദാറുസ്സലാം മാൾ, സൂഖ് അൽ ബലദി, അൽ ജസീറ അക്കാദമി, മാമൂറ ട്രാഫിക് ഇൻവെസ്റ്റിഗേഷൻ ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്റ് എന്നീ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലൂടെ ഈ സൗജന്യ ഫീഡർ ബസ് സർവിസ് കടന്നുപോകും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story