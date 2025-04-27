Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2025 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2025 9:45 AM IST

    ഐ.​സി.​സി​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ ലോ​ഗോ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ​പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി​യാ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ന് ഇ​നി പു​തി​യ ലോ​ഗോ. 30 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ഐ.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തീ​ക​മാ​യി നി​ന്ന ലോ​ഗോ പ​രി​ഷ്ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് മാ​റു​ന്ന കാ​ല​ത്തി​ന്റെ പു​തു​മ​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് പു​തി​യ ലോ​ഗോ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് ഐ.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ.​പി. മ​ണി​ക​ണ്ഠ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കാ​ർ​ണി​വ​ൽ വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ ലോ​ഗോ​യു​ടെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:QatarNewsIndian cultural centernew logo launch
    News Summary - New logo for ICC
