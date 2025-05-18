Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2025 12:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2025 12:49 PM IST

    അ​ൽ തു​മാ​മ​യി​ൽ ​ഇ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ പു​തി​യ ലി​ങ്ക് ബ​സ്

    Metro Link Bus
    മെ​ട്രോ ലി​ങ്ക് ബ​സ്

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ തു​മാ​മ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ ജ​ന​വാ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ച്ച് പു​തി​യ മെ​ട്രോ ലി​ങ്ക് സ​ർ​വി​സ് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. റെ​ഡ് ലൈ​നി​ലെ റാ​സ് ബു ​ഫ​ന്താ​സ് മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് എം 150 ​ന​മ്പ​ർ ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വീ​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    അ​ൽ തു​മാ​മ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യം, ക​ഹ്റാ​മ അ​വെ​യ​ർ​ന​സ് പാ​ർ​ക്, അ​ൽ മീ​ര, അ​ൽ ഫു​ർ​ജാ​ൻ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ്, മൂ​ന്നോ​ളം സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് ബ​സി​ന്റെ റൂ​ട്ട്.

