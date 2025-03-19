Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2025 7:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2025 7:54 PM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു
    ദോഹ: തൃശ്ശൂർ മരുതയൂർ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചു. ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന മരുതയൂർ ഇക്ബാൽ നാലകത്ത് (54) ആണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ മരിച്ചത്.

    നജിലയാണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: തസ്‌നിം, മുസമ്മിൽ, അബിത്. മരുമകൻ: സുൽത്താൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജലീൽ, ലത്തീഫ്, ബഷീർ, ഷക്കീർ, നസീർ, ആയിഷ.

    പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ റിപ്പാട്രിയേഷൻ വിഭാഗം നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.

    TAGS:Heart AttackQatar NewsObituary News
