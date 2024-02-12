Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​ക​ദി​നം; നാ​ളെ പൊ​തു​അ​വ​ധി

    national sports day qatar
    ദോ​ഹ: ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​ക​ദി​ന​മാ​യ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 13 ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് പൊ​തു​അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച് അ​മീ​രി ദി​വാ​ൻ. കാ​യി​ക സം​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​നും, വ്യാ​യാ​മ​ത്തി​നും പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​നം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി​യി​ലെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ദേ​ശീ​യ കാ​യി​ക ദി​ന​മാ​യി ആ​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ, അ​ർ​ധ​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ പൊ​തു​അ​വ​ധി ആ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ങ്കി​ലും വി​വി​ധ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കാ​യി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:public holidayNational Sports DayQatar News
    News Summary - National Sports Day; tomorrow is a Public holiday
