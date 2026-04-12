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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightനാഷനൽ ലൈബ്രറി ഇന്നു...
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    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2026 1:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2026 1:08 PM IST

    നാഷനൽ ലൈബ്രറി ഇന്നു മുതൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കും

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    നാഷനൽ ലൈബ്രറി ഇന്നു മുതൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കും
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    ദോഹ: ഖത്തർ നാഷണൽ ലൈബ്രറി ഞായറാഴ്ച മുതൽ പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്കായി വീണ്ടും തുറന്നുനൽകുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.ശനിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വരെ രാവിലെ എട്ടുമുതൽ രാത്രി എട്ടുവരെയും ലൈബ്രറി പ്രവർത്തിക്കും. അതേസമയം, വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചകളിൽ വൈകീട്ട് നാലു മുതൽ രാത്രി എട്ടുവരെയാണ് പ്രവർത്തന സമയം. അതേസമയം, ചിൽഡ്രൻസ് ലൈബ്രറി ഞായറാഴ്ച മുതൽ വ്യാഴം വരെ വൈകുന്നേരം 6.30 വരെയും വെള്ളി, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ രാത്രി എട്ടുവരെയും കുട്ടികൾക്ക് ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്താവുന്നതാണ്.

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