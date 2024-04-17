Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 17 April 2024 6:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 April 2024 6:33 AM GMT

    ന​സീം മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് 19ന്

    ​ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​രി​റ്റി​യും ഹ​മ​ദ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ആ​തു​രാ​ല​യ​മാ​യ ന​സീം മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴ് മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു​വ​രെ സി ​റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ ന​സീം മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. 18നും 65​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ യ​ത്ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampNaseem Medical Center
    News Summary - Naseem Medical Center Blood Donation Camp on 19
