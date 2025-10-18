Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 11:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 11:34 AM IST

    സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവത്കരണം നസീം ഹെൽത്ത്‌ കെയർ വാക്കത്തൺ നടത്തി

    സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവത്കരണം നസീം ഹെൽത്ത്‌ കെയർ വാക്കത്തൺ നടത്തി
    സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവത്കരണങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി നസീം

    ഹെൽത്ത്‌ കെയർ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച വാക്കത്തൺ

    ദോഹ: സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവത്കരണ ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി നസീം ഹെൽത്ത്‌ കെയർ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച 'കാൻ വാക്ക് വിത്ത് നസീം' വാക്കത്തൺ ജനപങ്കാളിത്തത്താൽ ശ്രദ്ധേയമായി. ആസ്പയർ പാർക്കിൽ നടന്ന സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവത്കരണ വാക്കത്തണിൽ വിവിധ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽനിന്നായി 450ൽ അധികം പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവത്കരണ ശ്രമങ്ങളിൽ സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ പിന്തുണ പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രതിഫലിച്ചു.

    സമൂഹ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം, മുൻകരുതൽ പരിപാടികളിൽ നസീം ഹെൽത്ത്കെയർ അവരുടെ ആരോഗ്യമേഖലയിലെ നേതൃസ്ഥാനത്തെ വീണ്ടും തെളിയിച്ചു.




    TAGS:CancerQatar NewsNaseem Healthcaregulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Naseem Healthcare conducted a walkathon to raise awareness about breast cancer.
