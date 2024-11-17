Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ന​സീം ദ​ന്ത​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    ന​സീം ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ദ​ന്ത​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: ന​സീം ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ മു​ൻ​താ​സ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ദ​ന്ത​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​ത് വ​രെ ന​ട​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ഡോ. ​ഫ​സീ​ലി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി. ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത എ​ല്ലാ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​യും പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും ദ​ന്ത​സു​ര​ക്ഷ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ത​ലു​ക​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും ന​ൽ​കി.

