Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 Feb 2026 12:55 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Feb 2026 12:55 PM IST
നസീം ഡെന്റൽ സെന്റർ സൗജന്യ ഡെന്റൽ ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Naseem Dental Center Free Dental Camp on Friday
Listen to this Article
ദോഹ: നസീം ഡെന്റൽ സെന്ററിന്റെ സൗജന്യ ഡെന്റൽ ക്യാമ്പ് ഫെബ്രുവരി 6 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അസീസിയ, മുൻതസ ക്ലിനിക്കുകളിൽ ലഭ്യമാമെന്ന് നസീം ഹെൽത്ത്കെയർ മാനേജ്മെന്റ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരുമണി മുതൽ രാത്രി ഒമ്പതുവരെ സൗജന്യ സ്പെഷലിസ്റ്റ് കൺസൾട്ടേഷനും ഡെന്റൽ ഐ.ഒ.പി.എ എക്സ്-റേ സേവനങ്ങളും ലഭിക്കും.
കൂടാതെ, ക്ലിയർ അലൈനറുകൾ, ഇംപ്ലാന്റുകൾ, വൈറ്റനിങ്, സ്കെയിലിങ് ആൻഡ് പോളിഷിങ് എന്നിവയിലും മറ്റും 30 ശതമാനം കിഴിവും ലഭിക്കുന്നതാണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 4411 1133.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story