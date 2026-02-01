Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    1 Feb 2026 12:55 PM IST
    1 Feb 2026 12:55 PM IST

    ന​സീം ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    ന​സീം ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച
    ദോഹ: ന​സീം ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ന്റെ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 6 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​സീ​സി​യ, മു​ൻ​ത​സ ക്ലി​നി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​മെ​ന്ന് ന​സീം ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത്കെ​യ​ർ മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​രു​മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​രെ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ സ്പെ​ഷ​ലി​സ്റ്റ് ക​ൺ​സ​ൾ​ട്ടേ​ഷ​നും ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ ഐ.​ഒ.​പി.​എ എ​ക്സ്-​റേ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ല​ഭി​ക്കും.

    കൂ​ടാ​തെ, ക്ലി​യ​ർ അ​ലൈ​ന​റു​ക​ൾ, ഇം​പ്ലാ​ന്റു​ക​ൾ, വൈ​റ്റ​നി​ങ്, സ്കെ​യി​ലി​ങ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് പോ​ളി​ഷി​ങ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ലും മ​റ്റും 30 ശ​ത​മാ​നം കി​ഴി​വും ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫോ​ൺ: 4411 1133.

