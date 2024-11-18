Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightക​ട​ൽ​കൊ​ട്ടാ​രം...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 7:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 7:41 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ൽ​കൊ​ട്ടാ​രം യു​റീ​ബി​യ തീ​ര​മ​ണ​ഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സീ​സ​ണി​ൽ ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ക്രൂ​സ് ക​പ്പ​ലാ​ണ് എം.​എ​സ്.​സി യു​റീ​ബി​യ
    doha port
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ദോ​ഹ തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി​യ എം.​എ​സ്.​സി യു​റീ​ബി​യ

    ദോ​ഹ: ക്രൂ​സ് സീ​സ​ണി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ക​പ്പ​ലാ​യ എം.​എ​സ്.​സി യു​റീ​ബി​യ ദോ​ഹ തീ​ര​മ​ണ​ഞ്ഞു. 4576 യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രും 1665 ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന സം​ഘ​മാ​ണ് ​ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ദോ​ഹ തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    33 മീ​റ്റ​ർ നീ​ള​വും 43 മീ​റ്റ​ർ വീ​തി​യു​മു​ള്ള യു​റീ​ബി​യ​യു​ടെ ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ക​ന്നി​യാ​ത്ര കൂ​ടി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ത്. ഈ ​സീ​സ​ണി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ത​വ​ണ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ക​പ്പ​ലു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നും യു​റീ​ബി​യ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ​വ​രെ നീ​ളു​ന്ന സീ​സ​ണി​ൽ 20ഓ​ളം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഷെ​ഡ്യൂ​ൾ ചെ​യ്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar NewsCruise ShipDoha Port
    News Summary - MSC Eurebia cruise ship arrived at port
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick