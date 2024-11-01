Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 3:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 3:27 AM GMT

    ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സ​ഹാ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    lebanon attack
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സ​ഹാ​യ​വി​മാ​നം ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ദു​രി​ത​മ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ല​ബ​നാ​ന് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ര​ണ്ടു വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ടി​യെ​ത്തി. അ​മി​രി വ്യോ​മ​സേ​നാ വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ, മ​രു​ന്ന്, താ​മ​സ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​മാ​യി ബൈ​റൂ​ത്തി​ലെ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ഹ​രി​രി വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫ​ണ്ട് ഫോ​ർ ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സ​ഹാ​യം തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar NewsLebanon Attack
    News Summary - More aid to Lebanon
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick