നിയമം ലംഘിച്ച് കൊണ്ടുവന്ന ഫാൽകൺ പക്ഷികൾ പിടിയിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 22 May 2025 11:53 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 May 2025 11:53 AM IST
നിയമം ലംഘിച്ച് കൊണ്ടുവന്ന ഫാൽകൺ പക്ഷികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - MoECC Seized Five Falcons at Hamad International Airport
ദോഹ: വന്യജീവി ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ച് കൊണ്ടുവന്ന അഞ്ച് ഫാൽകൺ പക്ഷികളെ പരിസ്ഥിതി കാലാവസ്ഥ വ്യതിയാന മന്ത്രാലയം പിടികൂടി. കാർടൂണുകളിലാക്കിയ നിലയിൽ കൊണ്ടുവന്ന അഞ്ച് ഫാർക്കൺ പക്ഷികളെയാണ് ഹമദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ അധികൃതർ പിടികൂടിയത്.
വന്യജീവികളെ കൊണ്ടുവരുന്നത് സംബന്ധിച്ച് മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ ചട്ടങ്ങൾ ലംഘിച്ചുവെന്നും 2006ലെ വന്യജീവി വികസന വിഭാഗം നിയമത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ മാത്രമേ പക്ഷികളെ കൊണ്ടുവരാൻ അനുമതിയുള്ളൂവെന്നും മന്ത്രാലയം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
