എം.ഇ.എസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ സ്ഥാപകാംഗം അറക്കൽ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ ഉസ്മാൻ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 3:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 3:20 PM IST
എം.ഇ.എസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ സ്ഥാപകാംഗം അറക്കൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഉസ്മാൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - MIS Indian School founder Arakkal Muhammad Usman passes away
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ എം.ഇ.എസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ സ്ഥാപകാംഗം ചമ്മന്നൂർ മഹല്ലിൽ ഏവൺ റോഡിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന അറക്കൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഉസ്മാൻ (86) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ ചിറ്റിലപിള്ളി ഐ.ഇ.എസ് പബ്ലിക് സ്കൂൾ സ്ഥാപകാംഗവും മുൻ ട്രഷററും ചമ്മന്നൂർ അമൽ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് സ്കൂൾ ഭരണസമിതി അംഗവുമാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സുഹറ. മക്കൾ: ഷാനവാസ്, നസീം ബാനു, ഷാനിദ. ഖബറടക്കം ചമ്മന്നൂർ ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നടന്നു.
