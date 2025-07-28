Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2025 10:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2025 10:06 PM IST

    ദിറാഅ് നക്ഷത്രമുദിച്ചു; ഇനി ചൂടേറും

    mirzam star
    ദോഹ: തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രി ദിറാഅ് അഥവാ മിർസം നക്ഷത്രമുദിക്കുമെന്ന് ഖത്തർ കാലാവസ്ഥാ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ നക്ഷത്രം 30 ദിവസം നീണ്ടുനിൽക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രവചിക്കപ്പെടുന്നു. വേനൽക്കാലത്തെ ഏറ്റവും തിളക്കമുള്ള നക്ഷത്രമാണിത്.ഈ സമയത്ത് അന്തരിക്ഷ താപനില വർധിക്കുകയും ഹുമിഡിറ്റി വർധിക്കുന്നതായും ചില സമയങ്ങളിൽ മേഘങ്ങൾ രൂപപ്പെടാനും മഴ പെയ്യാനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. ഈ കാലയളവിൽ വടക്കുകിഴക്കൻ കാറ്റുകൾക്ക് സാധ്യതയുള്ളതായും കാലാവസ്ഥാ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:starGulf Newshot weatherQatar NewsQatarQatar Meteorological Department
    News Summary - Mirzam stars have risen, it will hotdays
