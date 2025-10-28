Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 1:33 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 1:33 PM IST
അനധികൃത പക്ഷിവേട്ടക്കെതിരെ നടപടിയുമായി പരിസ്ഥിതി മന്ത്രാലയംtext_fields
News Summary - Ministry of Environment takes action against illegal bird hunting
ദോഹ: പരിസ്ഥിതി നിയമങ്ങളും ചട്ടങ്ങളും ലംഘിച്ച് നിരവധി പക്ഷികളെ വേട്ടയാടിയവരെ പരിസ്ഥിതി കാലാവസ്ഥ വ്യതിയാന മന്ത്രാലയം അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ സമുദ്ര സംരക്ഷണ വകുപ്പ് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിൽ മത്സ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ടുകളിൽ പക്ഷികളെ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. നിയമലംഘകർക്കെതിരെ ആവശ്യമായ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചതായി പരിസ്ഥിതി മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. പിടികൂടിയ പക്ഷികളെ മോചിപ്പിച്ച് തിരിച്ചയച്ചു.
