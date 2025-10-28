Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഅ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 1:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 1:33 PM IST

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത പ​ക്ഷി​വേ​ട്ട​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യു​മാ​യി പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത പ​ക്ഷി​വേ​ട്ട​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യു​മാ​യി പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ പ​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ

    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ലം​ഘി​ച്ച് നി​ര​വ​ധി പ​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ വേ​ട്ട​യാ​ടി​യ​വ​രെ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മു​ദ്ര സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന ബോ​ട്ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ക​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ പ​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ച് തി​രി​ച്ച​യ​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsministry of environmentIllegalbird huntingStrict Action
    News Summary - Ministry of Environment takes action against illegal bird hunting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X