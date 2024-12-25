Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 10:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 10:39 AM IST

    ന​ടു​മു​റ്റം വി​ന്റ​ർ​ക്യാ​മ്പ് 27ന്

    ​ദോ​ഹ: ശൈ​ത്യ​കാ​ല അ​വ​ധി​യി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​നോ​ദ​വും വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ന​ടു​മു​റ്റം ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശൈ​ത്യ​കാ​ല ക്യാ​മ്പ് വി​ന്റ​ർ സ്പ്ലാ​ഷ് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 27ന് ​നു​ഐ​ജ​യി​ലെ കാം​ബ്രി​ഡ്ജ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​ത് വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന സെ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ക. എ​ട്ടു വ​യ​സ്സു​മു​ത​ൽ 14 വ​യ​സ്സു​വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നാ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് 33891317 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

