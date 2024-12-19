Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST

    മെ​ട്രോ ലി​ങ്ക് സേ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​റ്റം

    മെ​ട്രോ ലി​ങ്ക് സേ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​റ്റം
    ദോ​ഹ: മെ​ട്രോ ലി​ങ്ക് പൊ​തു​ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത സേ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന മാ​റ്റ​വു​മാ​യി ദോ​ഹ മെ​ട്രോ. എം 143 ​ന​മ്പ​ർ ബ​സ് മെ​ട്രോ റെ​ഡ് ലൈ​നി​ലെ കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് സ്‌​റ്റേ​ഷ​ന് പ​ക​രം ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഷെ​ൽ​ട്ട​ർ മൂ​ന്നി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ പു​തി​യ സ​ർ​വി​സ് പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്നു. പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് മി​ക​ച്ച സേ​വ​നം ഉ​റ​പ്പു​വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ മാ​റ്റം ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്

    TAGS:doha metroMetro Link service
    News Summary - Metro Link service
