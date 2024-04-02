Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2024 6:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2024 6:00 AM GMT

    സു​വ​ർ​ണ ജൂ​ബി​ലി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് സ്കൂ​ൾ

    സു​വ​ർ​ണ ജൂ​ബി​ലി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് സ്കൂ​ൾ
    പു​തി​യ അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​​​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളാ​യി സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​മാ​യ എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ സു​വ​ർ​ണ ജൂ​ബി​ലി അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. 2024-25 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് എം.​ഇ.​എ​സി​ന്റെ 50ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പു​തി​യ അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ കു​രു​ന്നു​ക​ളെ ‘50ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ര​വേ​റ്റു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ജൂ​ബി​ലി​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Golden JubileeQatar NewsMES School
