Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2025 9:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2025 9:43 AM IST

    മീ​റ്റ് വി​ത്ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ 23ന്

    മീ​റ്റ് വി​ത്ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ 23ന്
    ​ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യാ​യ മീ​റ്റ് വി​ത്ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 24ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ, തൊ​ഴി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളും മ​റ്റും അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റു​ടെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കാ​നു​മു​ള്ള അ​വ​സ​ര​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്.

    എം​ബ​സി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും ഐ.​സി.​ബി.​എ​ഫ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. ​ 24ന് ​ഉ​ച്ച മൂ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ലാ​ണ് മീ​റ്റ് വി​ത്ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ.

    News Summary - Meet with Ambassador on the 23rd
