Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 12:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 12:15 PM IST

    മീ​റ്റ് വി​ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന്

    India Embassy
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ​ക്കു മു​മ്പാ​കെ ബോ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​സ​രം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ ഓ​പ​ൺ​ഫോ​റം ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന്.

    ‘മീ​റ്റി​ങ് വി​ത് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ വി​പു​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം മൂ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഫോ​റം. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ട് മു​ത​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​വ​രെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 5509 7295 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Qatar News
    News Summary - Meet with Ambassador on January 2
