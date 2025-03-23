Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2025 1:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2025 1:23 PM IST

    മീറ്റ് വിത് അംബാസഡർ 27ന്

    ദോഹ: ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി പ്രതിമാസ അംബാസഡർ മീറ്റ് മാർച്ച് 27ന് നടക്കും.

    അംബാസഡർ വിപുൽ പ​ങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ ഖത്തറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് കോൺസുലാർ, തൊഴിൽ വിഷയങ്ങൾ അംബാസഡറുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയിൽ എത്തിക്കാവുന്നതാണ്.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ച മൂന്ന് മണിമുലാണ് അംബാസഡറും എംബസി ഉ​ദ്യോഗസ്ഥാരും പ​ങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന ‘മീറ്റിങ് വിത് അംബാസഡർ’. ഉച്ച രണ്ട് മുതൽ മൂന്ന് വരെ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ.

    മൂന്ന് മുതൽ അഞ്ചു വരെ നേരിട്ടെത്തി പ​ങ്കെടുക്കാം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 5509 7295 നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.

