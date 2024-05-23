Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2024 1:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2024 1:41 AM GMT

    മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ -റി​യാ​ദ ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം നാ​ളെ

    MediaOne - Riyadh Nurses Day announcement tomorrow
    ദോ​ഹ: മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ണും ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് കെ​യ​ർ സെ​ന്റ​റാ​യ റി​യാ​ദ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് മ​ണി​ക്ക് സി-​റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ റി​യാ​ദ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. ‘താ​ങ്ക്യു ന​ഴ്സ​സ്’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ സ്തു​ത്യ​ർ​ഹ​മാ​യ സേ​വ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ന​ഴ്സു​മാ​രെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കും. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ന​ഴ്സി​ങ് സം​ഘ​ട​ന പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    MediaOne, Nurses Day, Qatar News
