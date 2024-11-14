Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightമീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ ഖി​ഫ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 7:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2024 7:01 AM GMT

    മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ ഖി​ഫ് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ക​പ്പ്: ഇ​ന്ന് ര​ണ്ട് ക​ളി​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    super cup 2024
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ- ഖി​ഫ് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ക​പ്പി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ര​ണ്ടു മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ദോ​ഹ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 7.30ന് ​ടി.​ജെ.​എ​സ്.​വി തൃ​ശൂ​ർ- വ​യ​നാ​ട് കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തെ​യും, രാ​ത്രി 9.10ന് ​ദി​വ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് -കു​വാ​ഖ് ക​ണ്ണൂ​രി​നെ​യും നേ​രി​ടും. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ക​ളി​യി​ൽ ആ​റ് പോ​യ​ന്റു​മാ​യി ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് തൃ​ശൂ​രാ​ണ് ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar NewsMediaOne Qiff Super Cup
    News Summary - MediaOne Qiff Super Cup-Two games on thursday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick