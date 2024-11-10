Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightമീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ-​ഖി​ഫ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 7:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 7:53 AM GMT

    മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ-​ഖി​ഫ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ​തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ന് ജ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    football
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ ഖി​ഫ് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​ക​പ്പി​ൽ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് തൃ​ശൂ​ർ-​കു​വാ​ഖ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ദോ​ഹ: മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ ഖി​ഫ് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ളി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ന്ന അ​വ​സാ​ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ​തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ന് ജ​യം. ദോ​ഹ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ക​ളി​യി​ൽ കു​വാ​ഖ് ക​ണ്ണൂ​രി​നെ മ​റു​പ​ടി​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ര​ണ്ട് ഗോ​ളി​നാ​ണ് തൃ​ശൂ​ർ കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ക​ളി​യു​ടെ ആ​റാം മി​നി​റ്റി​ൽ സു​ബൈ​ർ സാ​ലി​ഹും, 32ാം മി​നി​റ്റി​ൽ അ​ലോ​ഷി​യും തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ന്റെ വി​ജ​യം കു​റി​ച്ച ഗോ​ളു​ക​ൾ നേ​ടി. കു​വാ​ഖ് താ​രം ഹം​ദാ​ൻ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ താ​ര​മാ​യി. ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാം ജ​യ​മാ​ണി​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:MediaOneQatar NewsKhif Football
    News Summary - MediaOne-Khif Football Friends of Thrissur wins
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick