Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 1:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 1:54 PM IST

    മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സേ​വ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ഡീ​ൽ

    മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സേ​വ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ഡീ​ൽ
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റാ​യ മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സേ​വി​ൽ ജൂ​ൺ 20 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ഡീ​ൽ. നി​ത്യോ​പ​യോ​ഗ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ത​ൽ പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, അ​വ​ശ്യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി വി​വി​ധ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഏ​റെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​യ വി​ല​ക്കു​റ​വോ​ട് കൂ​ടി സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ഡീ​ലി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി മി​ക​ച്ച കി​ല്ല​ർ ഓ​ഫ​റു​ക​ൾ മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സേ​വ് ഈ ​പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. വി​വി​ധ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് എ​ക്സ് ക്ലൂ​സീ​വ് ഡി​സ്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളും ഡീ​ലു​ക​ളും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്

    Show Full Article
