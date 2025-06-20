Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 1:54 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 1:54 PM IST
മാർക്ക് ആൻഡ് സേവ് ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റിൽ ഇന്ന് സൂപ്പർ ഫ്രൈഡേ ഡീൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Mark and Save Hypermarket Today's Super Friday Deal
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റായ മാർക്ക് ആൻഡ് സേവിൽ ജൂൺ 20 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച സൂപ്പർ ഫ്രൈഡേ ഡീൽ. നിത്യോപയോഗ സാധനങ്ങൾ മുതൽ പഴങ്ങൾ, അവശ്യ വസ്തുക്കൾ തുടങ്ങി വിവിധ ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ ഏറെ ആകർഷകമായ വിലക്കുറവോട് കൂടി സൂപ്പർ ഫ്രൈഡേ ഡീലിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്കായി മികച്ച കില്ലർ ഓഫറുകൾ മാർക്ക് ആൻഡ് സേവ് ഈ പ്രമോഷനിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. വിവിധ ഉൽപന്ന വിഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് എക്സ് ക്ലൂസീവ് ഡിസ്കൗണ്ടുകളും ഡീലുകളും ലഭ്യമാണ്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story