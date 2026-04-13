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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightസമുദ്ര ​ഗതാ​ഗതം...
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    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2026 10:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2026 10:38 AM IST

    സമുദ്ര ​ഗതാ​ഗതം പൂർണമായി പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു

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    സമുദ്ര ​ഗതാ​ഗതം പൂർണമായി പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു
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    ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിൽ സമുദ്ര ​ഗതാ​ഗതം പൂർണമായി പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു. ചരക്ക് കപ്പലുകൾ, വിനോദ ബോട്ടുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ എല്ലാത്തരം സമുദ്ര ​ഗതാ​ഗതവും പൂർണ്ണമായി പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചതായി ഗതാഗത മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.

    യാത്ര പുറപ്പെടുന്നതിന് മുൻപും യാത്രയിലുടനീളവും ആവശ്യമായ എല്ലാ സുരക്ഷാ സംവിധാനങ്ങളും പ്രവർത്തനക്ഷമമാണെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തണമെന്ന് മന്ത്രാലയം കർശന നിർദേശം നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsqatar​gulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Maritime transport has fully resumed
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