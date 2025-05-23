Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    23 May 2025 2:13 PM IST
    23 May 2025 2:13 PM IST

    മാ​പ്കോ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്

    MAPCO Qatar annual meeting
    ദോ​ഹ: മാ​റ​ഞ്ചേ​രി പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ മാ​പ്കോ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ 19ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന ക​ലാ​സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​ൽ​ഷ​ബാ​ൽ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ച് മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Gulf NewsQatar Newsannual meeting
    News Summary - MAPCO Qatar Annual Meeting Today
