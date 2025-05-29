Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 29 May 2025 10:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 May 2025 10:49 AM IST

    മാ​പ്കോ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ദോ​ഹ: മാ​പ്കോ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ 19ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ തു​മാ​മ അ​ൽ​ശ​ബാ​ൽ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ജീ​ർ വാ​ലി​യി​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ​ഫാ​രി ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും മാ​പ്കോ​യു​ടെ മു​ഖ്യ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ മ​ട​പ്പാ​ട്ട് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക- ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് പൂ​ച്ചാ​മ​ത്തെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ബ​ഷീ​ർ സി.​കെ, ഹാ​റൂ​ൻ റ​ഷീ​ദ്, ഹാ​രി​സ് ബാ​ബു തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ മ്യൂ​സി​ക് ബാ​ൻ​ഡി​ന്റെ ക​ലാ​സ​ന്ധ്യ​യും, കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    TAGS:QatarAnnual Day Celebration
