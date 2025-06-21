Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Jun 2025 10:24 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Jun 2025 10:24 AM IST
മലിനജലം ഒഴുക്കിയയാളെ പിടികൂടിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Man arrested for dumping sewage
ദോഹ: വന്യജീവി സംരക്ഷണ വകുപ്പിനെറ പട്രോളിങ് വിഭാഗം റാഷിദിയ പ്രദേശത്ത് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിൽ മലിനജലം ഒഴുക്കിയ നിയമലംഘകനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചുവെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. പരിസ്ഥിതിയെ ദോഷകരമായി ബാധിക്കുന്ന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ ചെറുക്കുന്നതിനും നിയമങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാനും തുടർച്ചയായ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളാണ് പരിസ്ഥിതി -കാലാവസ്ഥ വ്യതിയാന മന്ത്രാലയം നടത്തുന്നത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story