    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 10:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 10:24 AM IST

    മ​ലി​ന​ജ​ലം ഒ​ഴു​ക്കി​യ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    മ​ലി​ന​ജ​ലം ഒ​ഴു​ക്കി​യ വാ​ഹ​നം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ദോ​ഹ: വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പി​നെ​റ പ​ട്രോ​ളി​ങ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം റാ​ഷി​ദി​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ മ​ലി​ന​ജ​ലം ഒ​ഴു​ക്കി​യ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ക​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​യെ ദോ​ഷ​ക​ര​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചെ​റു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​നും തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി -കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Gulf Newswaste dumpingMan ArrestedQatar News
    News Summary - Man arrested for dumping sewage
