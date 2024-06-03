Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Gulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_right
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 7:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 7:02 AM GMT

    മ​ൽ​ഖ റൂ​ഹി ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യ​ ഫ​ണ്ട്‌ കൈ​മാ​റി

    ദോ​ഹ: എ​സ്.​എം.​എ രോ​ഗ​ബാ​ധി​ത​യാ​യ മ​ൽ​ഖ റൂ​ഹി​ക്കാ​യി ഒ​രു​മ​ന​യൂ​ർ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സ്വ​രൂ​പി​ച്ച സ​ഹാ​യ ഫ​ണ്ട്‌ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ചാ​രി​റ്റി ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് കൈ​മാ​റി. 40 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ ജീ​വ കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​ണ് ഓ​യാ​സി​സ്‌ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഒ​രു​മ​ന​യൂ​ർ. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ.​വി. ബ​ക്ക​ർ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വി.​സി. മു​ജീ​ബ്, ട്ര​ഷ​ർ പി.​കെ. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദു​ണ്ണി, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ടി.​കെ. ജാ​ഫ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച എ​ല്ലാ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഓ​യാ​സി​സ്‌ ന​ന്ദി രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    TAGS:Qatar CharityMedical fund
