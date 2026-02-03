Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2026 6:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2026 6:50 PM IST

    മലയാളി പിഞ്ചുകുഞ്ഞ് ദോഹയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    മലയാളി പിഞ്ചുകുഞ്ഞ് ദോഹയിൽ മരിച്ചു
    അലി ഹൈസം

    ദോഹ: കണ്ണൂർ കേളകം അടക്കാത്തോട് സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിലെ മൈദറിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദിന്റെ മകൻ അലി ഹൈസം (ഒന്നര വയസ്സ്) ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രി മരണപ്പെട്ടു.

    മാതാവ്: അസീമ അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ്. സഹോദരി: ഫാത്തിമ നസ്രിയ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച അസർ നമസ്കാരത്തിനുശേഷം മയ്യത്ത് അബു ഹമൂർ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ മറവ് ചെയ്തു.

    TAGS:malayali child deathKannur native diedObit qatar
    News Summary - Malayali toddler dies in Doha
