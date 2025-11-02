Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 4:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 4:29 PM IST

    മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    Listen to this Article

    ദോഹ: മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. പാലാ മേവിട പുളിക്കല്‍ രജീഷ് മാത്യുവിന്റെയും ഇടമുറുക് ഇളബ്ലാശ്ശേരിയില്‍ ദീപ്തിയുടെയും മകള്‍ സേറ മരിയ രജീഷ് ആണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. 14 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു.

    പ്രവാസി വെല്‍ഫെയര്‍ റിപാട്രിയേഷന്‍ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തില്‍ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി മൃതദേഹം ഖത്തർ എയർവേഴ്സിൽ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് മുത്തേലി സെന്റ് ജോർജ് ദേവാലയത്തിൽ നടക്കും.

