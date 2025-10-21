Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു

    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു
    കരിമ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ അനിയൻ 

    ദോഹ: മലപ്പുറം ചങ്ങരംകുളത്തിനടുത്ത് ആലംകോട് ഉദിനുപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി കരിമ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ അനിയൻ (50) അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് വക്റ ഹമദ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. പിതാവ്: കൃഷ്ണൻ. മാതാവ്: തങ്കം. ഭാര്യ: വിജിത കല്ലേറ്റുംകര. മക്കൾ: ശ്രീഭവ, സാഗൻബോസ്.

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഹരിദാസൻ, പീതാംബരൻ, ആനന്ദൻ, ജ്യോതി. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ 1.45ന് കൊച്ചിയിലേക്കുള്ള ഖത്തർ എയർവേസിൽ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക്‌ കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് അൽ ഇഹ്‌സാൻ മയ്യിത്ത് പരിപാലന കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

