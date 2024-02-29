Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    29 Feb 2024 8:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    29 Feb 2024 8:23 AM GMT

    മാ​ക്‌ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി ഇ​ന്ന്

    മാ​ക്‌ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി ഇ​ന്ന്
    ദോ​ഹ: മാ​ക്‌ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി​യും പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളു​ടെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞ​ടു​പ്പും വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 7.30ന് ​സ​ൽ​വ റോ​ഡി​ലെ ‘അ​ത്‍ല​ൻ’ ക്ല​ബ് ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ചേ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മാ​ക് മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്കും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ല്പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 55735600, 55576177 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    TAGS:General BodyMac Qatar
