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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightപുനരുദ്ധാരണ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2026 12:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2026 12:47 PM IST

    പുനരുദ്ധാരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കായി ലുസൈൽ ട്രാം താൽക്കാലികമായി നിർത്തും

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    പുനരുദ്ധാരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കായി ലുസൈൽ ട്രാം താൽക്കാലികമായി നിർത്തും
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    ദോഹ: ലുസൈൽ ട്രാം സർവീസ് ശൃംഖലയിൽ പുനരുദ്ധാരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കായി ജൂൺ 26 വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ ജൂലൈ അഞ്ച് ഞായറാഴ്ച വരെ ട്രാം സർവീസുകൾ നിർത്തിവെക്കുന്നതായി ഖത്തർ റെയിൽ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഇക്കാലയളവിൽ, യാത്രക്കാർക്കായി ലെഗ്തൈഫിയ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നിന്ന് ടാർഫത്ത് സൗത്ത് സ്റ്റേഷനിലേക്ക് പകരം ബസ് സർവീസുകൾ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തും. കൂടാതെ, നിലവിലുള്ള മെട്രോ എക്സ്പ്രസ്സും പുതുതായി ആരംഭിച്ച മെട്രോലിങ്ക് റൂട്ട് എം 154 ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള മെട്രോലിങ്ക് സേവനങ്ങളും സർവീസ് നടത്തും.

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