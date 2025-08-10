Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഅ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 11:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 11:00 AM IST

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​ പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ലു​സൈ​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​ പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ലു​സൈ​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ലു​സൈ​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​മു​ത​ൽ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 18 വ​രെ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ലു​സൈ​ൽ സി​റ്റി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റോ​ഡ് ഉ​പ​യോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ മ​റ്റു വ​ഴി​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ​യി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 44977800 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsStreetLusail BoulevardRenovations
    News Summary - Lusail Boulevard Street to be closed for renovations
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X