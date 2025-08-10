Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 11:00 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 11:00 AM IST
അറ്റകുറ്റ പണികൾക്കായി ലുസൈൽ ബൊളെവാഡ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
News Summary - Lusail Boulevard Street to be closed for renovations
ദോഹ: ലുസൈൽ ബൊളെവാഡ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിൽ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾക്കായി ശനിയാഴ്ചമുതൽ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 18 വരെ താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് ലുസൈൽ സിറ്റി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. റോഡ് ഉപയോക്താക്കൾ മറ്റു വഴികൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും ട്രാഫിക് നിർദേശങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കണമെന്നും സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിലൂടെ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. അടിയന്തര സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ 44977800 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്.
