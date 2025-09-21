Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Sept 2025 9:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sept 2025 9:09 AM IST

    ലു​സൈ​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് വീ​ണ്ടും തു​റ​ന്നു

    ലു​സൈ​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് വീ​ണ്ടും തു​റ​ന്നു
    ലു​സൈ​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ്

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന ലു​സൈ​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് വീ​ണ്ടും തു​റ​ന്ന​താ​യി ലു​സൈ​ൽ സി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ലു​സൈ​ൽ ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ് റോ​ഡ് ന​വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രെ​യും സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ ത​യാ​റാ​യ​താ​യും ലു​സൈ​ൽ സി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ പോ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​രു​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ന​ന്ദി​യും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ബൊ​ളെ​വാ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:StreetreopensLusail Boulevard
