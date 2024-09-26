Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    26 Sep 2024
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    ഉ​ച്ച​വി​ശ്ര​മ നി​യ​മം: 350ലേ​റെ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    law violation
    ദോ​ഹ: വേ​ന​ൽ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ ഉ​ച്ച​വി​ശ്ര​മ നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച 350ലേ​റെ കേ​സു​ക​ൾ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ. ജൂ​ൺ ഒ​ന്ന്​ മു​ത​ൽ സെ​പ്​​റ്റം​ബ​ർ 15 വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ മ​ധ്യാ​ഹ്ന ഉ​ച്ച​വി​ശ്ര​മ നി​യ​മം ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​നു കീ​ഴി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​ക്കു​പേ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സേ​ഫ്​​റ്റി ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ 368 നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    ViolationsQatar NewsLunch break rule
