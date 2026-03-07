Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2026 12:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2026 12:41 PM IST

    ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദു​ണ്ണി

    ദോ​ഹ: ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​ന്നാ​യി മ​ൻ​സ​ൽ ഓ​ഫ്‌​ഷോ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ർ ബാ​ബു ലോ​ഡ്ജി​ന് പി​റ​കു​വ​ശം താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന കെ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദു​ണ്ണി ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    75 വ​യ​സ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: പ​രേ​ത​യാ​യ ഖ​ദീ​ജ (ക​യ്യു). മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഷ​ഹീ​ന, ഷാ​ലു, ഷെ​ജി​ൽ.

    TAGS:gulfnewsqatar​gulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Long-term Qatari expatriate dies in exile
