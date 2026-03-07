Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 March 2026 12:41 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 March 2026 12:41 PM IST
ദീർഘകാല ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Long-term Qatari expatriate dies in exile
ദോഹ: ദീർഘകാല ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മന്നായി മൻസൽ ഓഫ്ഷോർ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന ഗുരുവായൂർ ബാബു ലോഡ്ജിന് പിറകുവശം താമസിക്കുന്ന കെ. മുഹമ്മദുണ്ണി ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
75 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ ഖദീജ (കയ്യു). മക്കൾ: ഷഹീന, ഷാലു, ഷെജിൽ.
